Matthew Koma couldn't pass up the opportunity to try to playfully embarrass his wife after she thought she spotted her ex at dinner

Hilary Duff Teased By Husband Matthew Koma After She Thinks She Sees Her Ex-Boyfriend at Dinner

Hilary Duff's husband couldn't help but have a little fun with his wife after they thought they spotted one of her exes at dinner.

The How I Met Your Fathe and the musician, both 34, were out to dinner together when Duff thought she spotted her ex Jason Walsh from across the restaurant. Koma decided to playfully troll his wife over the potential run-in in a hilarious TikTok video.

"Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not," Koma joked in the video posted on Wednesday. "Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?"

Duff and Walsh, a personal trainer, were romantically linked in 2016.

As Koma said the man's name again, Duff buried her head in their 3-year-old daughter Banks' hair.

"Please stop this," she told her husband.

After the video was posted, fans swarmed the comments section with playful suggestions as to who else they might have run into.

"Jason? I only know Austin Ames," said one TikToker of Duff's role in A Cinderella Story.

Another asked, "Was it Paolo?" in reference to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Duff has been married to Koma since 2019. The pair have two children together — Banks, 3, and Mae, 10 months. Duff also has a son, Luca, 9, from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

Though Duff and Koma have a lighthearted, humor-filled connection, which she shares through her Instagram often. Duff opened up about their relationship in a recent interview with the New York Times, saying she loves Koma "more than I ever thought I could love a person.