Hilary Duff Says Son Luca, 7, 'Thinks I'm Cool Now' Because of the Lizzie McGuire Reboot News

With the return of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff is officially a cool mom in her son’s eyes.

Speaking to PEOPLE and EW at D23 over the weekend, the actress opened up about how her 7-year-old son Luca Cruz has reacted to the news of the reboot.

“I recently started talking to him about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube,” she said. “I think he’s pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that’s his mom.”

“I think that he thinks I’m cool now, which is awesome,” she added. “I’ll take that for as long as I can have it!”

Disney announced last week that it would be rebooting the series that launched Duff into stardom on the studio’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney+.

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky. It followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings. The upcoming reboot will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial, working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator and navigating life in the Big Apple.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement, Duff, 31, said she felt like it was “the right time” for the show to come back, especially considering the stage of life Lizzie and the show’s loyal fans would be in currently.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30,” she said. “For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us … entering your 30s is a really big deal.”

“I think it’s the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you’re faced with,” she continued. “I just thought that there was an opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

That said, Duff is certainly “a little intimidated” about reprising the beloved character.

“I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ ” she said. “She is in there, she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that.”

“Our lives are very different — she’s not a mother, I am already a mother — but I think that’s what’s exciting, to step into someone else’s world who is a little bit different than your own,” she continued. “But I can’t wait.”

Disney+ will launch Nov. 12.