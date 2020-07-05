Hilary Duff Slams Fourth of July Partiers amid Coronavirus Surge: 'It's Embarrassing'

"It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other," Hilary Duff wrote on Instagram

Hilary Duff is calling out California residents who disobeyed social distancing mandates and partied during the Fourth of July weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Younger star, 32, said that she took a drive with her husband Matthew Koma and their daughter Banks, 21 months, and saw a "raging party" where no one was wearing masks.

"A—holes," Duff wrote on Instagram alongside a family selfie. "No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming."

"California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼‍♀️ ," the actress added. "It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me."

The mother of two also pointed out the United States' rising cases of COVID-19, writing, "other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free."

"It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!" Duff wrote.

The actress concluded her lengthy post by writing, "Oh and I’m running for President" — seemingly making a jab at Kanye West, who announced his intentions of running for president earlier in the evening.

Duff's home state of California is currently among multiple states, including Arizona and Texas, that have become hotspots for new coronavirus cases.

In the past week, California’s Los Angeles County had its highest number of single-day cases and as of Saturday, there have been 16,191 confirmed cases in neighboring Orange County, with 413 new cases having been reported in a 24-hour span.

As of Sunday morning, the state has at least 258,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 6,329 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to the New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has issued a warning to Americans that the numbers could get much higher if the coronavirus continues to spread at this rate.

“I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Fauci said while testifying at Senate hearings about COVID-19 late last month. “And so I am very concerned.”