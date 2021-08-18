Hilary Duff is the lead of the upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel series for Hulu

Hilary Duff Shares First Pic of How I Met Your Father Costars on Set: 'Who's Ready for Us?'

Production on How I Met Your Father is underway!

Hilary Duff, who is starring in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel series, shared the first photo from the 20th Century Studios set on Instagram, Tuesday.

In the snapshot, Duff, 33, sits alongside costars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell and Brandon Micheal Hall.

"Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…. #himyf," Duff teased in her caption for the photo.

Her cast mates also shared photos of the group on set Tuesday.

Raisa, 33, called back to an iconic line from the original CBS sitcom, captioning her post, "Kids, I'm going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father 🥰"

"Who's your daddy? 🤷🏻‍♂️" Ainsley wrote on Instagram, sharing the cast photo. "P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."

Sharma, 28, gave sweet shoutouts to his fellow cast members in his post.

"So this happened. We're doing this now. Supremely stoked. HIMYF!! Come on now!" he wrote, going on to tag each actor. "The wise @hanktina The observant @mrchrislowell The Firey @franciaraisa The Hilar(y)ious @hilaryduff The Pretty @tomasainsley The Spiritual Homie for Life @brandonmichealhall and your boy Shawarma having a good time! Thank you @bergernight and @iaptaker for making this happen! @hulu on to something! #HIMYF LETS GO! 🔆"

"💕On our way to meet father🥺🥲💕 #himyf" Tran joked in her caption for a carousel of backstage images.

Hall, 28, shared a cast photo as well as a short video of his namecard and pilot script. "Look at all these beautiful individuals that's about to make a hit show! ✌🏿👀✌🏿" he wrote in the caption.

Ten episodes of How I Met Your Father were ordered by Hulu in April. The series is headed by This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of the original series that ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Duff will also serve as a producer.

The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. The update will see Duff in a parallel role as Sophie.

When How I Met Your Father was first announced, Duff said that she is "looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie."

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby," she continued. "Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."