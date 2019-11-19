Hilary Duff Shares Another Behind-the-Scenes Shot from Lizzie McGuire Reboot: 'Somebody Wake Me'

This is what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff shared another behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ — and her character’s costumes look like they’re pulled straight from the original Disney Channel series that ran from 2001 to 2004.

“Somebody wake me,” Duff captioned an Instagram photo of a camera monitor that showed herself dressed up as Lizzie. In the snap, Duff, 32, wore a ’90s-inspired white t-shirt with a rainbow Lisa Frank logo — and styled her hair in her character’s signature bangs.

On her Instagram Story, Duff also gave fans a peek at another Lizzie outfit. During a video clip of herself talking, Duff could be seen wearing a lime green shirt and an “L” initial necklace.

At the end of the day of filming on Monday, Duff added another video to her Instagram Story, saying, “We wrapped! And I get to go home right now!”

The Younger actress opened up about the reboot in an interview with E! News earlier this month — and hinted that Lizzie may get back together with her middle school crush, Ethan Craft.

“It’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” Duff said. “She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her.”

“She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got,” the star added.

Created by Terri Minsky, the original series followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

In 2003, the show was later made into a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

The new Lizzie McGuire series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

Disney first announced that Duff would return for the reboot as the titular character during the D23 Expo convention in August.

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Duff said on stage about the revival, Entertainment Weekly reported. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Last month, Duff showed off the very first photo of herself as Lizzie in the forthcoming reboot, and celebrated their first day of filming in the Big Apple.

In the snap, Duff beamed in the city’s Washington Square Park. Staying true to her character’s fashion, the actress wore a black and gold checkered outfit with black boots. Duff also accessorized the look with a matching gold coat and multiple necklaces.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire,” she captioned the photo.