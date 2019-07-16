Hilary Duff Shares Family Photo and Matthew Koma Thinks He Looks Like Tom Selleck

Hilary Duff‘s fiancé has a new look that even he, himself may not find recognizable.

On Monday the Younger actress shared a family photo featuring her fiancé, Matthew Koma, and her two kids, Luca Cruz, 7 — who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — and daughter Banks, who will celebrate her year birthday in October.

In the photo, Duff can be seen holding her daughter while her son Luca and her fiancé sit on either side of her. Koma appears unrecognizable — rocking a thick mustache without his signature scruff.

Duff captioned the sweet family photo, “Morning gang ☕️ 👋🏼,” with her husband cleverly commenting, “Where’d you meet Tom Selleck?”

Koma, referring the famous Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods actor, received some love from followers for his witty comment about his new tache.

One user agreed with his comment and said, “That’s hilarious, Tom Selleck in his younger years!!!!!!”

Another praised the father for his wit and wrote, “you have some of the best comments. Seriously cracks me up.”

Duff has always been one to let fans into her family life — her Instagram page being filled with photos and videos of her day to day with her Koma and her two kids.

And while the actress loves being a mom, she recently admitted that adapting to motherhood didn’t come easily for her.

During an episode of The Motherly Podcast, Duff, 31, revealed becoming a mother at just 24 years old was pretty “isolating.”

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” Duff admitted. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom and I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So, I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others.”

She added, “I only got scared once I was pregnant, you know, thinking like, ‘Oh this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?”

Duff then explained that once she had Luca, everything in her life changed.

“I did feel like after I had him, I lost a big chunk of my identity for maybe the first year and a half,” Duff said, adding that it wasn’t necessarily a “negative thing,” though revealing that she struggled with postpartum.

But despite the initial shock of parenting, the actress has called motherhood one of the “happiest” experiences now making light of post-pregnancy events such as losing her abs and reflecting on how her postpartum wardrobe of choice — high waisted sweatpants and jeans — was her nightmare outfit during her teenage Lizzie McGuire years, when low-waisted Juicy Couture sweatsuits and her beloved Frankie B jeans were the height of fashion.

“I was thinking if I told my 14-year-old self that I would hang out in sweatpants that cover my belly button I think I would have vomited on the spot and laughed in your face,” she joked. “My Frankie B’s were lyfe (who’s with me?).”