Hilary Duff has a lot going on.

The mom of 2½-year-old Luca Cruz has got a new album coming out, and she’s partnered with Trident to support Oral Health America’s Smiles Across America (SAA) campaign, which works to provide underserved children with dental care. (The week of Sept. 15, every pack of Trident gum purchased sent a 5-cent donation to the program.)

And as if that wasn’t all good enough news for Duff’s fans, the actress, 26, recently addressed the question on everyone’s lips: What about a Lizzie McGuire reunion?

Duff told the Huffington Post that she’d be “totally open” to the idea of a reunion of the Disney Channel show’s cast. “Why not?” she added, quoting her own 2003 song.

“I mean, so many people loved her,” she continued. “I loved her. Honestly, working on that show, I got so strong with my physical comedy and all the things that they would throw at me. I got covered in goo every week, and I got, like, smashed in the face with a locker every single week. I mean it was a really, really fun show. And obviously people really loved her. Maybe a Lizzie: Where Are You Now? like 10 years later.”

There you have it, Lizzie McGuire fans. And maybe if you ask her nicely enough, she’ll also take a crazy chance and do a crazy dance.

