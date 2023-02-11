Entertainment TV Hilary Duff Says the 'Goal' Is to Have All 'HIMYM' Alums Guest on 'HIMYF' After Neil Patrick Harris "I was really nervous to work with NPH," said Hilary Duff after Neil Patrick Harris reprised his How I Met Your Mother role as Barney Stinson for the Hulu spinoff How I Met Your Father By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 11, 2023 01:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Hilary Duff. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Hilary Duff has nothing but respect for a true OG. The How I Met Your Father actress, 35, is hoping to get all stars of the show's parent series How I Met Your Mother to make guest appearances after Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles in recent episodes. "I was really nervous to work with NPH. He's just such a stud. He's legendary," she told Entertainment Tonight on the set of the Hulu spinoff. HIMYF Creators Tease 'Major Impact' Neil Patrick Harris's Return as Barney Will Have on New Series "Everything he does — if he's hosting something or he's got a TV show on the air or he's doing Broadway — he's just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited," added Duff. "And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all." She noted that she was the only new cast member to work with Harris, 49, when he made a brief cameo in the recent season 2 premiere. "I took him all for myself," Duff joked. Patrick Wymore/Hulu Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have since teased that Harris will have a "major impact" on the show as he continues to reprise his role as well-dressed womanizer Barney Stinson, whom he played during HIMYM's nine-season run on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Neil Patrick Harris Cameo Teased in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere "Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they've landed and where they're at," Aptaker told TVLine. "But it's also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction. "Similar to Robin last year, we'll learn some more about where Barney's at, but it'll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season," he added. Patrick Wymore/Hulu Smulders, 40, returned to her role as news anchor and former Canadian teen pop star Robin Scherbatsky for the HIMYF season 1 finale, providing some wisdom for Duff's Sophie. HIMYM starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, an unlucky-in-love architect who recounts for his two children the story of how he met their eponymous mother. The show also starred Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel and Bob Saget as future Ted. RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff on Life as Mom of 3 After Welcoming Baby Mae with Matthew Koma: "I Love This Mayhem" Duff leads the spinoff as Sophie, who goes through her own love story, featuring an ensemble of friends and potential love interests, played by Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran and Tom Ainsley. Kim Cattrall narrates and stars as future Sophie. New episodes of HIMYF drop Tuesdays on Hulu.