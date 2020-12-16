The actress said the "stars just didn't align" to create an "honest and authentic" modern-day version of the character

Hilary Duff's long-awaited Lizzie McGuire reboot is no more.

After production on the project was halted due to behind-the-scenes issues earlier this year, the actress confirmed on Wednesday that she is no longer moving forward with the planned reboot of the popular Disney Channel original series, which was in the works at Disney+.

"I've been so honored to have the character Lizzie in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Admitting that she's "very sad" about the decision, Duff said the "stars just didn't align" to create an "honest and authentic" modern-day version of the character.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she added. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Disney+ spokesperson said: "Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

After Duff made the announcement on Instagram, Sophie Turner, who previously said she wanted to appear in the reboot, exclaimed her sadness about it not moving forward. "NO LIZZIEEEEEEEE NOOOOO," Turner wrote, as seen in a screenshot captured by Comments by Celebs.

Problems with the planned reboot first arose earlier this year. After filming the first two episodes of the reboot — which was set to star Duff as the titular character, now a 30-year-old millennial in New York City — Disney+ announced in January that series creator Terri Minsky had exited her post as showrunner.

Variety previously reported in February that sources said Duff and Minsky wanted to create an "adult version" of the show, but Disney was looking to keep it more kid-friendly.

At the time, Duff addressed the news about the reboot, saying that it would be a “disservice” to tell the story of a 30-year-old character with a PG rating.

"Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!" the mother of two began a statement shared on Instagram. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Lizzie McGuire

Duff had expressed interest in moving the Lizzie McGuire reboot to Hulu, writing in her February Instagram post, "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

In July, the actress told E! News she had "a responsibility to [Lizzie], honoring her and the fanbase that grew up with her." Said Duff: "We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board, but I feel optimistic that it will happen."