Hilary Duff Says 'There's Always a Possibility' for Cancelled Lizzie McGuire Reboot to Live on

"Even if she's 40, I don't think people care," Hilary Duff said of one day reprising her popular Disney Channel character

Hilary Duff isn't officially ruling out a Lizzie McGuire reboot.

During the latest episode of The Cut's In Her Shoes podcast, the actress, 34, opened up about the planned reboot to the popular Disney Channel series, which was originally set to premiere on Disney+ and follow Lizzie as she navigated adulthood.

Sharing that she doesn't "love" discussing the Lizzie McGuire revival often — "because the internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up" — Duff told the outlet, however, "I think there's always a possibility there."

"And even if she's 40," she added, "I don't think people care. It's always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up."

Lizzie McGuire aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004. It also spawned a 2003 theatrical film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

While there had long been discussions of spinoffs in the time since the series wrapped, one starring Duff and the original cast was eventually confirmed in 2019 with Disney+. But shortly after it was announced, Duff revealed in December 2020 that it was not moving forward.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," she previously wrote on Instagram. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she added. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."

Two episodes of the planned reboot were filmed, and Duff opened up about the proposed premise of the program earlier this year in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," she told the magazine. "She was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f---?'"

Last May, the Younger alum also said that it only made sense for fans to see Lizzie "acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world" on the revival, but that Disney wanted a more family-friendly program.