Hilary Duff Flashes 'Sparkly' Ring on Left Finger That Has Her 'Smiling Today'

Hilary Duff gots fans — and even a family member — excited about a possible engagement on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

“This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today,” Duff captioned the shot, which shows her smiling with her left hand covering her mouth.

While Duff’s post may not be hinting at a potential engagement, her sister Haylie initially thought otherwise. “Ummm I thought this was something else,” Haylie, 33, commented.

A representative for Duff refused to comment on the ring when contacted by PEOPLE.

While this might not be THE ring, an engagement may be on the horizon for Duff who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff Instagram

In June, the Younger star announced her pregnancy writing, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!! 🤰🏼👶🏼🎀”

In the shot, Duff showed off her growing baby bump as Koma, 31, sweetly kissed her on the cheek.

Duff is already mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Since her announcement, the actress has been very open about how difficult things are the second time around.

In July, Duff posted a photo of her bare baby bump and gave her Instagram followers an update on how she’s feeling.

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff captioned the mirror selfie of herself in a bikini.

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff added.

Hilary Duff and son Luca Hilary Duff/Instagram

A few days ago, Duff again admitted she’s ready to meet her baby girl.

“Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?” Duff said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Peter Parker/Splash

“But it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens.”

“I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

RELATED: Pregnant Hilary Duff Celebrates YoungerFinale with ‘Shots Shots Shots’ — of Green Juice

Duff and Koma first started dating in February of last year, however, the two split just a few months later. They then got back together in December.

“Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!” Duff said of their relationship on The Talk.