Hilary Duff Reveals How She Responded to Being 'Mad' at Husband Matthew Koma During Self Isolation

Hilary Duff has the perfect plan for payback.

The actress, 32, joked on her Instagram Stories that the best way to deal with a spousal dispute is to hide something they’re sure to go crazy looking for: their phone!

“Guys, whenever you’re mad at your man, [but] these quarters are too tight to fight, just do little things like hide his phone in the couch,” Duff says in a short clip as she stuffs her husband Matthew Koma‘s phone into their couch cushions.

“Really deep down in there,” she adds.

Duff says in a later slide that “even tho I hid his phone today, I still like him,” sharing a photo of the couple — who tied the knot in December — snuggling up together.

The Younger star’s playful revenge comes as she and her family practice social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — something that Duff has previously pled with her followers to take very seriously.

In a post on March 17 — the day after Los Angeles issued a social distancing order — Duff shared a quote that read “your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on your couch. We can do this.”

“You may have seen this already but A friend of my posted this and I had to share,” the actress added in her caption. “I know for all the parents out there…. these days are tough to get through entertaining multiple little ones… becoming teachers, cooking, cleaning, no break, repeat …. people who can sit on their couch at home please be responsible and do so.”

“We can get through this together if we all do what’s recommended,” she added.

Last week, Duff reminisced about life before quarantine with a throwback photo from her and Koma’s honeymoon in South Africa.

“Just reminding my quarantine partner about his favorite meal we ever had together,” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote alongside a photo of Koma holding up an overflowing beverage.

“In Capetown. Honeymooning ….ahhhhh. That was nice,” Duff continued, apologizing for the less decadent meals the family has been enjoying at home and thanking her husband for “not complaining” about it.

“Sorry I’ve made you 14 sandwiches and 10 vegan tacos for the past 19 days,” she wrote. “I love you so much. thanks for not complaining. He also takes his job as ‘dish cleaner’ very serious. I’m going to step up on the laundry …. tomorrow.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 19,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, with 506 deaths related to the virus. Nationwide, there are at least 455,019 with 16,390 related deaths.

