Hilary Duff Reunites with Lizzie McGuire Cast for a Virtual Table Read of 'Bra' Episode

"We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!" the actress wrote on Instagram

Reunited and it feels so good!

In a 44-minute video shared on Instagram Monday, Hilary Duff virtually reconnected with her former Lizzie McGuire costars for an online table read of the series' "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" episode, which aired on the Disney Channel 19 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!" Duff, 32, captioned the clip. "We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!"

"Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" she added.

Joining Duff were Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate) and Davida Williams (Claire). Kyle Downes, who played Larry Tudgeman on the show, filled in for the late David Carradine.

Bob Thomas — Jake's father who wrote two episodes of Lizzie McGuire — read the stage directions for the table read. Meanwhile, writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel appeared in the Zoom conference call to explain the history behind the iconic episode.

RELATED: Lizzie McGuire Revival Moving 'in a Different Creative Direction' as Original Series Creator Exits

“I truly believe that this show was magical, and everyone that was a part of it created that ... and made this show mean so much to so many people," Duff said following the table read. "I think we're all very grateful to have experience that."

The "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" episode centered around Lizzie and Miranda getting their first bras, thinking that the item would make them popular in school. Meanwhile, Gordo helps Matt enter a contest to become Jet Li's sidekick in a new action movie.

In 2019, Disney announced that it would be rebooting Lizzie McGuire for its streaming platform and Duff would return to reprise her role as the titular character, now as a 30-year-old millennial in New York City. However, after filming the first two episodes of the reboot, Disney+ announced in January that series creator Terri Minsky had exited her post as showrunner.

Image zoom Lizzie McGuire The Disney Channel

RELATED: Hilary Duff Speaks Out After Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Stalled, Says She Wants It to Move to Hulu

Variety reported in February that the reason Minsky left the project was because she and Duff wanted to create an “adult version” of the beloved tween show, but Disney was looking to keep it kid-friendly.

That month, Duff said it would be a “disservice” to tell the story of her adult character with a PG rating.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” the actress wrote in a statement on Instagram. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzie McGuire Is All Grown Up!

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable,” Duff added. “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

A Disney spokesperson previously said that the company's "goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."

According to sources in Variety’s report, however, it is “unlikely” for the project to move forward on Disney+.