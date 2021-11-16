The actress shared a video of herself dancing alongside an old performance from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Hilary Duff Recreates 'With Love' Dance After 2007 Performance Goes Viral on TikTok

Hilary Duff is showing off some old dance moves.

After a years-old performance of Duff's recently went viral on TikTok, the 34-year-old actress joined in on the fun by recreating her dance moves from her 2007 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She shared a video of herself dancing along to her song "With Love" side-by-side with the original on Monday.

Duff joked in her Instagram caption that she only gave into the trend so that she'd "stop receiving" messages about the viral video.

"So I can stop receiving text about this….✌🏻 also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day," the Younger star wrote.

"Crushed," Duff's husband Matthew Koma commented, while fellow Disney Channel alum Ashley Tisdale supportively added, "YESSSSSSS."

In October, fans were taken back to the star's Lizzie McGuire days after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dressed up as Paolo Valisari and Isabella Parigi from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for Halloween. Duff starred as the lead character, Lizzie, as well as her pop star doppelgänger Isabella.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonas and Turner shared their costumes on Instagram, earning themselves Duff's stamp of approval. "IM SCREAMING 😭😭😭," Duff commented on Turner's post.

Duff starred on the Lizzie McGuire show for two seasons from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel. While she was previously set to reprise the role in a Disney+ revival, the show was scrapped after two episodes due to creative differences.

While Duff attempted to have the show moved to Hulu so they could depict a more mature version of the now 30-year-old character, she said last December that the revival was no longer happening.