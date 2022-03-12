Hilary Duff Recalls 'Anxiety-Inducing' Experience on That 2003 Vanity Fair Shoot: 'Very High Stress'

"Also, Mandy [Moore] and I are great friends now, so this is very funny," Hilary Duff said while reminiscing about that 2003 Vanity Fair 'It's Totally Raining Teens' cover shoot

Hilary Duff is taking a nostalgic trip back to 2003.

The How I Met Your Father star, 34, recalled the "anxiety-inducing" experience of gracing that star-studded Vanity Fair 'It's Totally Raining Teens!' foldout cover, as she took a lie-detector test in a new video for the outlet while discussing some of her career highs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Explain career high," she said. "Like personal high or just like a big achievement? I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this,' but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day."

"Also, Mandy [Moore] and I are great friends now, so this is very funny," Duff added with a smile.

Wood, 34, previously recounted a similar unfortunate experience from the same shoot in a series of tweets from her since-deactivated Twitter account, which were captured by Daily Mail.

"I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings," she wrote in 2014. "Then I was given a choice on whether I wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff on Life as Mom of 3 After Welcoming Baby Mae with Matthew Koma: "I Love This Mayhem"

"Then we were all lined up, stared at and approved. I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure to shut up and do what you are told. I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again," Wood added.