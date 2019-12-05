Watch Lizzie McGuire's Ethan Craft Surprise Superfan Meghan Trainor During Hilary Duff Quiz

This is what dreams are made of, if you’re a Lizzie McGuire superfan.

The final season 1 episode of Billboard‘s celebrity game show, Quizzed, features Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor, who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Disney Channel series. (She even lets it slip that she uses Lizzie McGuire as her alias at every hotel.)

The episode sees Duff, 32, quizzing Trainor, 25, with several rounds of questions, plus must-see moments of the singer belting out snippets of renditions to her favorite songs from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

But the highlight of the episode comes at the very end, when Duff gives Trainor a drawstring Lizzie McGuire backpack and a pop star mic — then brings out a special guest, Ethan Craft (a.k.a. Clayton Snyder) to join them with a plate of spaghetti, his meal of choice on the show.

“Meghan, Meghan, Meghan. I hope your day is proceeding with fineness,” he says. “And if it wasn’t, here’s a plate of the best food in the world, spaghetti.”

“Oh my God. It’s Hot Ethan,” squeals Trainor, clutching her backpack. “You’re so handsome still. You guys aged so well. You look like Hercules!”

Another sweet moment comes when Duff reveals that she recently revisited her Lizzie McGuire days with her 7-year-old son Luca.

“I actually watched it over the weekend with my son, because I hadn’t seen it since the premiere,” she admits. “That was a very big portion of my life and I was like, ‘I’m good for a minute.'”

“[Luca] was in and out, but my future husband, he loved it the most,” she adds, referencing her fiancé Matthew Koma. “I was like, ‘You’re such a nerd!'”

Trainor and Lizzie fans everywhere will get to enjoy the show’s upcoming Disney+ reboot, which will follow the titular character as a 30-year-old millennial, working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator and navigating life in the Big Apple.

A premiere date for the reboot has not yet been announced.