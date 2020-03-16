Hilary Duff Pokes Fun at Report of Matthew Koma Marriage Trouble: 'He Hasn't Told Me Yet'

Trouble in paradise? Not according to Hilary Duff.

Over the weekend, the actress spotted a tabloid headline that her and Matthew Koma‘s marriage is “on the rocks already” — and she couldn’t help but have some fun with it.

“Apearantly [sic] matt and I are having trouble,” she captioned a video of the magazine on her Instagram Story on Saturday, jokingly adding, “He hasn’t told me yet…”

Duff and Koma, both 32, announced their engagement in May 2019 and got married in December at her house in Los Angeles.

“It was small and low-key,” a source told PEOPLE. “Only family and close friends.”

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The newlyweds, who share 16-month-old daughter Banks, were first linked in early 2017. Duff also shares son Luca Cruz, 7½, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On Sunday, the star also took a moment to address another timely topic with her followers on her Instagram Story: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is rapidly spreading across the globe. To do her part to help contain the outbreak, Duff has been staying home with her family.

“Guys, what shows should I watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind, it was amazing. But what are we going to do? I’m not excited about anything right now,” she said. “Like, do we dare watch Game of Thrones again? Maybe. Are we going to be stuck at home that long? Maybe.”

“To all you young millennial a–holes that keep going out and partying, go home,” she added. “Stop killing old people, please.”