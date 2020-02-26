Hilary Duff Appears to Allude to Lizzie McGuire Drama After Disney+ Pulls Love, Simon Series

Hilary Duff is responding to the decision to pull a Love, Simon television adaption from Disney+.

On Tuesday, the actress — who is working on a Lizzie McGuire reboot for the streaming service — shared a screenshot of an article from The Advocate about the decision to move the Love, Simon series from Disney+ to Hulu.

“Sounds familiar..” Duff, 32, captioned the screenshot.

The series is based on the 2018 movie Love, Simon, a romantic comedy starring Nick Robinson as a gay teenager who has yet to come out to his family and friends. According to Entertainment Weekly, the television adaptation focuses on new characters and is titled Love, Victor.

Sources told EW that the show was pulled from Disney+ and moved to Hulu due to concerns that its content — including depictions of alcohol use and marital issues — would not fit in with the family-friendly slate at Disney+.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Hilary Duff/ Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff Michael Kovac/Getty

There have also been behind-the-scenes shakeups at Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot, of which Duff is the star.

Last month, Disney+ announced that after filming two episodes of the reboot, original series creator Terri Minsky had exited her post as showrunner. A new showrunner has not yet been named.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.”

RELATED: Lizzie McGuire Revival Moving ‘in a Different Creative Direction’ as Original Series Creator Exits

Image zoom

On Jan. 1, Disney+ shared a first look at the Lizzie McGuire revival.

In the brief scene, Duff popped down into someone’s car window, telling the person behind the wheel (and, in turn, fans watching at home), “Hi! It’s me.”

The actress was dressed in the same black and gold checked outfit she was wearing when she gave fans a sneak peek of the new Lizzie McGuire series in October, in a series of snaps from the first day of filming in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Says She Wants to Join the Lizzie McGuire Reboot: ‘I Am Your New Miranda’

The series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Minsky was previously announced as the showrunner and an executive producer of the revival, alongside Duff and Rachel Winter, who are also executive producers.