Hilary Duff Shares New Wedding Photos in Honor of New Year's Celebration: 'Buckle Up for 2020'

Hilary Duff is ringing in the new year with her new husband!

The Younger actress, 32, celebrated New Year’s Eve on Tuesday by sharing three new photos from her wedding day with Matthew Koma.

In the photos, Duff and Koma, 32, looked happy in love as they fed each other a piece of their two-tier wedding cake. The sweet moment soon turned messy when Koma was captured with icing on his nose and hand as Duff leaned in with a smile. The final picture saw the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss.

For the cake-cutting reception, Duff wore a sparkly, gold two-piece outfit with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Koma, meanwhile, went for a more traditional look in a black tuxedo.

“Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy,” Duff captioned the photo, referencing the pair’s daughter Banks Violet Bair.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photo from Her Intimate Backyard Ceremony with Husband Matthew Koma

“2019 will always hold our wedding♥️ ” the actress continued. “Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can’t wait to buckle up for 2020.”

“May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all 🙏🏻 HNY ♥️🥳” she added.

Image zoom Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Hilary Duff/Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Hilary Duff/Instagram

RELATED: All About Hilary Duff’s Special Custom Wedding Dress: ‘It’s Everything I’ve Dreamed of’

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who announced their engagement in May 2019, had tied the knot on Dec. 21.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the insider added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

RELATED: From Evan & Dang to Justin & Hailey: All of the Celeb Couples Who’ve Tied the Knot in 2019

Both Koma and Duff shared some photos from the wedding on social media in the days following the ceremony. One showed off the Lizzie McGuire star’s gorgeous custom-made dress, while the other was a sweet bathroom selfie taken after the ceremony.

The actress was first linked to Koma in early 2017. They broke things off a few months later in March, but by September of that year, Duff had started dropping hints that she and Koma were back together on social media.

They soon reunited for good, and in June 2018, Duff announced she and Koma were expecting.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she captioned a photo of him sweetly kissing her cheek as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple welcomed daughter Banks on Oct. 25, 2018.