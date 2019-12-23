Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photo from Her Intimate Backyard Ceremony with Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff was a gorgeous bride on her wedding day!

The Younger actress, 32, shared a photo from her ceremony with husband Matthew Koma on Instagram Sunday, one day after the couple tied the knot in L.A.

“This,” Duff simply captioned the portrait, in which the newlyweds posed in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with “Just Married” written on the rear window.

The mom of two tagged designer Jenny Packham in the photo, which showed off her backless gown and long cape.

Koma, 32, also posted the wedding image on his Instagram account. “For the rest of forever… 12.21.19,” he wrote, tagging his Celine ensemble.

He and Duff also showed off their wedding bands in a bathroom selfie that was shared on her Instagram Story.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday morning that the pair had wed after a seven-month engagement.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source said.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress was first linked to the songwriter in early 2017. They broke things off a few months later in March, but by September, Duff had started dropping hints that she and Koma were back together on social media.

They soon reunited for good, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

In June 2018, Duff announced she and Koma were expecting. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she captioned a photo of him sweetly kissing her cheek as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, 2018. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.