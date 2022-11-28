Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's marriage is what dreams are made of.

The Lizzie McGuire alum and the musician first met when they collaborated on Duff's 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Although there wasn't an "instant spark," the actress later told Vogue that she and Koma forged "a nice friendship right off the bat."

The pair were first linked romantically in early 2017. They dated on and off, but the third time proved to be the charm.

"We knew we just had to be together because we tried a bunch of times to be apart, and that didn't work out for either one of us," Duff told PEOPLE in 2021.

The How I Met Your Father star, who shares son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, welcomed her first child with Koma, daughter Banks Violet, in 2018. While Duff once said she didn't feel the "need to get married again," she and Koma tied the knot in a "small and low-key" wedding in December 2019.

"Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding♥️ feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true," Duff wrote on Instagram on New Year's Day 2020.

The couple's family grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. When announcing that they were expecting their second baby, Koma joked, "Lol quarantine was fun." Their second daughter, Mae James, was born in March 2021.

From breaking up and getting back together to raising three kids together, here is a complete timeline of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's relationship.

Early 2013: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma meet

The future couple met while working on Duff's Breathe In. Breathe Out. album, which was released in June 2015. In a December 2019 story about their wedding, the actress told Vogue, "Matthew and I [actually] met about six years ago."

After hearing Koma's demos, the pair enjoyed a two-hour lunch together. "There wasn't an instant spark because I think when you're walking into a professional meeting, you know nothing about the other person. I didn't know if he was dating someone … " Duff recalled. "And then when we started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat."

January 28, 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma make their red carpet debut

The pair attended Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards pre-party at the Chateau Marmont in coordinating black outfits. The outing marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The following day, Koma posted polaroid pictures of himself and Duff on Instagram captioned, "Date night," although it was not clear if they were taken on the night of their red carpet debut.

February 14, 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma spend Valentine's Day in Costa Rica

The couple were spotted kissing and having fun during their Costa Rica getaway. Koma shared two Polaroid photos from the trip, including a snapshot of Duff resting on his chest. He captioned the post simply: "2-14-17."

March 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma split

In March 2017, Duff and Koma briefly called it quits.

The couple reconciled a few months later, though, and decided to give it another shot.

"Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

October 2017: Hilary Duff celebrates 30th birthday with Matthew Koma

Koma was on hand for Duff's 30th birthday celebration. The Younger star posted a carousel of photos from the birthday bash, including a selfie of herself and the musician. "#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30," she wrote in the caption.

A source revealed to E! News that Koma also took Duff "on a romantic dinner date for her birthday" and "bought her a guitar."

Duff later posted about the guitar she received from Koma on Instagram, writing, "Someone got me a guitar for my birthday. Time for some lessons ..."

October 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have a sushi date night

The couple enjoyed a sushi date night together in October 2017 and gave fans a glimpse into their romance on Instagram. Duff planted a kiss on her beau's cheek and showed off the lipstick mark she left in a Boomerang.

December 2017: Hilary Duff opens up about rekindling romance with Matthew Koma

Duff spoke about her rekindled relationship with Koma on The Talk noting that the "third time's a charm."

"It's going so great," she said. "I mean, this is the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Selena Gomez] says has so much merit to it."

"Timing is such a big deal … third time's a charm!" Duff added.

She continued, "I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

June 8, 2018: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announce they are expecting their first baby

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first baby together in June 2018, sharing a sweet photo of Koma kissing Duff. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀," the actress wrote alongside the snapshot, which subtly showed off her growing bump.

Koma shared the same picture on his page, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

October 25, 2018: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcome their first baby

Duff gave birth to their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, on Oct. 25, 2018. The proud mom and dad announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram with a photo of themselves gazing at the newborn.

"Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨," Duff captioned her post.

Koma wrote in his caption, "Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."

January 6, 2019: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma enjoy a "prom" night

It was parents' night out for Duff and Koma at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party. The couple were dressed to the nines for the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Younger star shared a photo from the outing on Instagram, captioned simply: "Prom."

May 9, 2019: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announce their engagement

Months after welcoming their first baby together, Duff and Koma got engaged. "He asked me to be his wife♥️," Duff wrote on Instagram alongside photos that showed off her dazzling ring. Koma shared the news on his account as well, writing, "I asked my best friend to marry me ... @hilaryduff."

Duff later revealed to Vogue that Koma popped the question in a park near their apartment in New York City. "I'd had a very long day. I think my call time that morning was 4 a.m., and by the time I got home, our daughter was already asleep," she told the magazine. "We love to take walks together, and so he's like, let's go on a walk, you had a day. Let's just get out and chat and catch up, there's this new park I want to take you to, and it's supposed to be gorgeous."

Koma then gave Duff a notebook filled with illustrations of the two of them. "It's our whole entire story mapped out for us to refer back to as we get older and for our kids to know, which is amazing," Duff shared. "I get to the very last page, and there's a little piece that I have to lift up and my ring was inside. It was so sweet. It was really special and really simple, which is very much how we are and how we operate. Then it started raining, and it was perfect."

June 16, 2019: Hilary Duff celebrates Matthew Koma's first Father's Day

Duff commemorated Koma's first Father's Day since the birth of Banks with a touching tribute on Instagram. The Lizzie McGuire star called her then-fiancé, "the most natural papa bear I've seen."

"You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you ... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness every day," Duff wrote alongside a few photos and a video of Koma holding Banks on the day she was born. "We love you more than words. This is my favorite picture of you and Banksy on her arrival day. It's burned into my memory for life, the joy and disbelief on your face makes me smile and warms my heart every time i see it♥️ Happy Father's Day! Now let's go get coffee because we still don't sleep."

November 2019: Matthew Koma debuts tattoo in honor of his and Hilary Duff's children

To honor his kids, Koma got a tattoo of his stepson, Luca, and daughter, Banks, holding hands. He showed off the new ink on Instagram, writing, "Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids."

December 21, 2019: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tie the knot

Duff and Koma tied the knot a few days before Christmas. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the ceremony "was small and low-key" with "only family and close friends" present. It was officiated by Duff's Younger costar Molly Bernard as well as actor Chris Mintz-Plasse and took place in the front yard of the couple's Los Angeles home.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," the source added. "Her sister, Haylie, was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."

Duff, who wore a dress by Jenny Packham, is said to have walked down the aisle holding her and Koma's daughter, Banks.

January 4, 2020: Hilary Duff shares photos from her and Matthew Koma's honeymoon

The newlyweds traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon, during which they saw plenty of animals and "had so many naps."

"We did the coolest things," Duff told PEOPLE of their honeymoon. "We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five (rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo) within the first two days! I felt so lucky."

March 14, 2020: Hilary Duff reacts to reports that her marriage to Matthew Koma is in trouble

After a tabloid published an article claiming that Duff and Koma's relationship was on the rocks, Duff poked fun at the report on Instagram and cleared the air. "Apparently matt and I are having trouble," the actress captioned a video of the magazine headline. She jokingly added, "He hasn't told me yet … "

September 21, 2020: Matthew Koma gets Hilary Duff's name tattooed on his butt

After honoring his kids with a tattoo, Koma decided to get some ink dedicated to Duff. The musician opted for a tattoo of his wife's name in a unique spot: his butt.

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway," he hilariously captioned a photo of the tattoo. Duff commented on the post, "Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy."

October 24, 2020: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announce they are expecting their second baby

Duff and Koma announced in October 2020 that their family was expanding. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," the singer wrote alongside a Boomerang of Koma rubbing her growing baby bump. As for Koma's post, the musician jokingly referenced the COVID-19 lockdown, writing, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3- 2021."

December 21, 2020: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Koma marked his and Duff's first wedding anniversary with a photo from their 2019 nuptials and a heartfelt message in the caption. "Happy Anniversary Ba ... One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this," he wrote in part.

Duff also celebrated the milestone with a picture from their wedding day. In the caption, the actress explained why she loves the photo, which shows Koma holding a large plate of food. "I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding … this is directly after … we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up … " she wrote. "Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 a.m. and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage😕. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️."

March 24, 2021: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcome their second baby

The couple's family grew in March 2021 with the birth of their daughter, Mae James Bair. Duff announced her arrival with a photo of newly minted big sister Banks. The mom of three captioned the adorable snapshot of Banks making a sassy face, "I'm a big sister … marinating on how I feel about that!"

Duff revealed her newborn's name in another post, which featured herself holding Mae in a tub surrounded by Koma and her kids. "Mae James Bair — We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she captioned the shot.

May 5, 2021: Hilary Duff calls Matthew Koma an "amazing dad"

While speaking with PEOPLE in May 2021, Duff praised her husband and said he was "an amazing dad right out the gate."

"In this time of breastfeeding and craziness, he was, like, 'I'm just going to be your assistant because I think that's how I'm going to be the most help to you in this timeframe,' " she shared. "He has this really amazing way of looking at the big picture where I'm very much like, right-here-right-now — and he zooms out."

January 26, 2022: Matthew Koma teases Hilary Duff on TikTok over ex-boyfriend

While out to dinner, Duff thought she spotted her ex-boyfriend, personal trainer Jason Walsh, at the restaurant they were at. Koma took the opportunity to playfully tease his wife, posting a TikTok video that documented the potential run-in. "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not," Koma joked in the video. "Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?"

Duff laughed and buried her head in daughter Banks' hair. "Please stop this," she said to her husband.