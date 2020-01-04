Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Embark on Safari Honeymoon: 'Doesn't Get Better Than This'

Newlyweds Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are enjoying their nature-filled honeymoon!

On Saturday, the Lizzie McGuire star posted an Instagram photo from the couple’s safari trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa, two weeks after they tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony.

“Honeymooning with my honey,” Duff, 32, captioned the snap. “Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this….” (In Africa, the “Big 5” animals are the lion, rhinoceros, leopard, elephant and Cape buffalo.)

“I love when you talk about my big 5 ❤️,” Koma, 32, jokingly commented on her post.

On her Instagram Story, Duff also posted videos and photos of all the animals she and Koma have seen so far on their trip.

In one clip, the actress shared a look at the view from their lodging, where several elephants could be seen walking along the Sabie River.

“This is just our back porch, there’s just like 30 elephants — we just counted — in the back of our yard,” she explained in the clip. “Just crossing the river!”

Duff also shared photos of a leopard and a pride of lions, as well as a sweet selfie of her and Koma relaxing.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Duff and Koma, who announced their engagement in May 2019, had tied the knot on Dec. 21.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the insider added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

In the days since the wedding, Duff has been sharing photos from the special day to Instagram — including on New Year’s Eve, when she posted three more wedding photos to celebrate the new year.

In the photos, Duff and Koma looked happy and in love as they fed each other a piece of their two-tier wedding cake. The sweet moment soon turned messy when Koma was captured with icing on his nose and hand as Duff leaned in with a smile. The final picture saw the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss.

“Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy,” Duff captioned the photo, referencing the pair’s daughter Banks Violet Bair.

“2019 will always hold our wedding♥️,” the Younger actress continued. “Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can’t wait to buckle up for 2020.”