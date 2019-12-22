From Multiple Breakups to Getting Married: A Timeline of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Romance

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot!

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that the Lizzie McGuire star and the songwriter wed in a “small and low-key” ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

The couple’s wedding came seven months after Duff and Koma, both 32, announced their engagement in May 2019.

Duff was previously married to former hockey player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. The couple share 7-year-old son Luca Cruz.

Duff and Koma dated for several months before splitting in February 2017. But in September 2017, the Younger star began dropping hints that they were were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her cake.

Image zoom Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma David Livingston/Getty

RELATED: Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma at Their L.A. Home: ‘It Was Small and Low-Key,’ Source Says

Months later, in December 2017, Duff confirmed she and Koma were back together on The Talk: “It’s going so great. I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated,” Duff said.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” she added.

Then in June 2018, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together. Four months later, in October, Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet Blair.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

Image zoom Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Seven months after the birth of their first child, Duff announced on Instagram that Koma had proposed to her, showing off her ring in a sweet selfie of the couple.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned the post. Koma posted the same photos, writing: “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff’s Fiancé Matthew Koma Gets Tattoo in Honor of Their Daughter and His Stepson-to-Be

Image zoom Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff and Koma’s surprise wedding was confirmed on Dec. 22, with a source telling PEOPLE, “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends.”

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The bride’s stylist, Jessica Paster, also hinted at the ceremony on Instagram, writing: “Winter solstice … a day of luv.”

JustJared.com was first to report news of their wedding.