Hilary Duff Packs on the PDA with Matthew Koma, Who Jokes About Looking Like a Cartoon Character

Hilary Duff’s fiancé has had a lot to say about his new look these days.

Days after Matthew Koma first made a joking comment about the fact that he’s been rocking a mustache without his signature scruff, the musician made a quip about looking like the popular Nintendo character Mario.

Over the weekend, the Younger actress shared a series of cuddly photos of the couple together, which showed them engaging in some tongue-filled PDA.

“He told me we need to take more photos without our kids sooooo,” the actress captioned the slideshow, referring to their daughter Banks Violet, 8 months, and her 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Much like the cartoon character in the popular video game franchise, Koma wore a bright red hat on his head in the snapshots.

Calling out the resemblance, Koma commented on the image by making a reference to the damsel Mario is frequently tasked with saving.

“You’re my princess peach forever,” he quipped.

Days earlier, Koma also made a crack about how his new facial hair made him look like another household name.

After Duff shared a sweet family photo on Monday, Koma left a joking comment, asking his love, “Where’d you meet Tom Selleck?,” a reference to the famous Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods actor.

Duff and Koma announced their engagement in May.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she wrote on Instagram, while showing off her diamond ring.

Koma posted the same photos, writing: “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

The pair were first linked in early 2017.

Although they broke things off a few months later in March, by September, Duff started dropping hints that the pair were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

The couple soon reunited for good, and they’ve been going strong ever since.