The couple is currently expecting their second child together

Matthew Koma Says He 'Can't Imagine' This Year Without Hilary Duff on First Wedding Anniversary

Matthew Koma is reflecting on his first year of married life with Hilary Duff.

The musician shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday, writing in a lengthy caption that he "can't imagine" the experience of 2020 without Duff by his side.

"Happy Anniversary Ba....One year ago today looked a whole lot different," he began. "I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife , we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say 'the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your bada--ery."

Koma, 33, continued, "How you're able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don't know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it."

"Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate. Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you," he concluded. "Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You're the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."

Duff, 33, also shared a post in honor of the couple's first wedding anniversary — and included a similar reference to keeping Koma hydrated.

"I love this moment so much," the Younger star captioned a photo from their wedding day. "Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding...this is directly after...we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up...Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 a.m. and wrangling kids."

"Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage," she added. "Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️ thank you for being a damn good man. Best I've ever met 12-21-19. Thanks for drinking two cups or water today...baby steps. Old dogs can learn new tricks."

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot last December in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, are currently expecting their second child together. They announced the happy news on social media in October.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," the Lizzie McGuire alum captioned her post.

"Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 — 2021," Koma wrote, playfully tagging the location of his post as "Pregnantville."