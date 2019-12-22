Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma at Their L.A. Home: 'It Was Small and Low-Key,' Source Says

Hilary Duff and fiancé Matthew Koma are married, PEOPLE confirms.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source says.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source adds. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

JustJared.com was first to report news of their wedding on Saturday.

The bride’s stylist, Jessica Paster, also hinted at the ceremony on Instagram, writing: “Winter solstice … a day of luv.”

Duff and Koma’s wedding comes seven months after the Younger star and the singer/songwriter announced their engagement in May 2019.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff, 32, captioned an Instagram post, in which she showed off her ring in two sweet selfies of the couple.

Koma, 32, posted the same photos, writing: “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress was first linked to Koma in early 2017. They broke things off a few months later in March, but by September, Duff had started dropping hints that she and Koma were back together on social media.

The couple soon reunited for good, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

In June 2018, Duff announced she and Koma were expecting. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she captioned a photo of him sweetly kissing her cheek as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, 2018.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff gushed on Instagram. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Duff also shares son Luca Cruz, who turns 8 in March, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In celebration of Koma’s birthday in early June, Duff gave a sweet Instagram shout-out to her then husband-to-be and shared multiple family snapshots captured throughout their years-long romance.

“Babe remember when we had a baby and didn’t sleep for 3 1/2 months. I could only survive that with you! You make everyday the funniest, comfiest adventure!” she captioned the post. “My best friend…I love you beyond. Happy birthday! 35! Feel alive! 😘.”