Hilary Duff Teases the Possibility of Lizzie McGuire Revival: 'There's Been Some Conversations'

With several beloved TV shows being rebooted, could there be a revival of Lizzie McGuire? Hilary Duff says maybe!

The Younger star teased of a continuation of the Disney Channel series, which aired from January 2001 – February 2004, but Duff did lead with caution.

“There’s been some conversations,” the actress, 31, told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

Nonetheless, she still has much love for the character and the animated alter ego. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing,” said Duff, who welcomed daughter Banks Violet with boyfriend Matthew Koma on Oct. 25.

Fans of the TV series last saw Lizzie graduating from the eighth grade and in the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime in Rome, Italy, after her graduation.

When asked where her character would be in the present day, Duff said, “There’s been lots of conversations about that, adding, “I’m racking my brain. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

Nothing has been officially announced in regards to a revival but Duff is “excited” about the interest.

“It’s fun. I feel excited,” she said. “It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.”