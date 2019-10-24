Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire Family Will Officially Reprise Their Roles in Disney+ Reboot

The McGuire family is back together again!

Two months after it was announced that Hilary Duff would be starring in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot, Disney+ revealed that her on-screen family will also be returning.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire, Disney announced Thursday. The cast has already convened for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the reboot’s first episode.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” said Ricky Strauss, Disney+ president, content & marketing. “With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

During the D23 Expo convention in August, Disney announced the reboot and that Duff, 32, would return as the titular character.

The new Lizzie McGuire series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said on stage about the revival, Entertainment Weekly reported. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” said Duff. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff additionally confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”

The actress also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus#D23Expo. Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ….the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!”

The original series ran from 2001-04, and followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, and featured her animated alter ego that represents her true feelings.In a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime in Rome, Italy, after her graduation.