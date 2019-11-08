Hilary Duff Reveals Lizzie McGuire May Have ‘A Thing’ with Crush Ethan Craft on New Revival

Could Lizzie McGuire and her middle school crush, Ethan Craft, finally have a chance?

In a recent interview with E! News, actress Hilary Duff revealed new details about her character’s love life in the upcoming Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire.

While Duff, 32, confirmed earlier that Lizzie is not engaged to her childhood best friend-turned-love interest, Gordo (Adam Lamberg) in the new show, she told E! News that Ethan Craft — the shaggy-haired hunk played by Clayton Snyder that Lizzie and her friends crushed on — may still be on her character’s mind.

“He is hot. He’s very hot,” Duff spilled to the outlet of Craft. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”

Whether or not that’s in the present or future for Lizzie remains to be seen. In the series, Duff said to E! News that Lizzie does have “an awesome boyfriend and they’ve been together for two years so everything’s looking pretty promising for her.”

Duff also continued to share what fans of the original Disney Channel show can look forward to in Lizzie’s new life.

“It’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” Duff said. “She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her.”

“She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got,” the Younger star added.

Image zoom Hilary Duff and Clayton Snyder Presley Ann/Getty; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

The original Lizzie McGuire series ran from 2001 to 2004. Created by Terri Minsky, it followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

In 2003, the show was later made into a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Meanwhile, the new Lizzie McGuire series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

Image zoom Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Image zoom Clayton Snyder Walt Disney/Everett

Disney first announced that Duff would return for the reboot as the titular character during the D23 Expo convention in August.

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Duff said on stage about the revival, Entertainment Weekly reported. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Just weeks ago, Duff showed off the very first photo of herself as Lizzie McGuire in the show’s forthcoming reboot, while simultaneously celebrating the first day of filming in the Big Apple.

Duff couldn’t contain her excitement in the image, which was snapped in Washington Square Park, as she beamed in front of the park’s famous arches.

Staying true to her character’s fashion, the actress wore a black and gold checkered outfit with black boots. Duff also accessorized the look with a matching gold coat and multiple necklaces.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire” she captioned the photo.

On the same day, Disney+ also shared an exclusive snap of Duff in character.

In the shot, Duff was captured walking through the park — this time, holding an oversized, white, stuffed alpaca over her shoulder.

“Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production,” the network wrote on Instagram.