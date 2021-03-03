"It was a really special two weeks of my life," the actress said

Hilary Duff Says She's 'Grateful' for the Two Lizzie McGuire Reboot Episodes That Were Filmed

Hilary Duff is "grateful" that she got to step into Lizzie McGuire's shoes one last time.

While chatting with Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 33-year-old actress and singer spoke openly about the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was initially scheduled to premiere on Disney+ before it was canceled due to behind-the-scenes issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a big disappointment obviously," Duff told the outlet. "I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot."

"It was a really special two weeks of my life," she added.

Image zoom Credit: Disney +

Late last year, the "Come Clean" songstress confirmed that she would no longer be moving forward with the planned reboot of the popular Disney Channel original series in a lengthy social media post.

"I've been so honored to have the character Lizzie in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Admitting that she was "very sad" about the decision, Duff said the "stars just didn't align" to create an "honest and authentic" modern-day version of the character.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she added. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lizzie McGuire | Credit: The Disney Channel

Problems with the reboot first arose earlier last year. After filming the first two episodes — which was set to star Duff as the titular character, now a 30-year-old millennial in New York City — Disney+ announced in January 2020 that series creator Terri Minsky had exited as showrunner.

Variety then reported in February 2020 that sources said Duff and Minsky wanted to create an "adult version" of the show, but Disney was looking to keep it more kid-friendly.

Duff had expressed interest in moving the Lizzie McGuire reboot to Hulu, writing in a February Instagram post, "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

But, around the time that the series decided to stop production, a Disney+ spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE: "Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we've decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast's representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series."

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzie McGuire Is All Grown Up!

Elsewhere during her chat with GMA, Duff continued to reflect on her iconic role and detailed what she believes Lizzie McGuire would be up to as a 30-year-old woman today.