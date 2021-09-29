For her 34th birthday on Tuesday, Hilary Duff also received a loving tribute from her husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Gets a Birthday Surprise from How I Met Your Father Costars on Set

Hilary Duff is soaking up the birthday love both at work and at home this week!

On her 34th birthday Tuesday, the actress and singer was surprised by costars and production crew at the soundstage for her new Hulu show How I Met Your Father.

As seen on the Instagram Story of her HIMYF costar Francia Raisa, Duff entered the large space completely unaware while Raisa and others crouched down behind set pieces for the show.

When the star walked with a coworker, the group jumped out and yelled "Surprise!" before playing "In Da Club" by 50 Cent in honor of Duff's special day.

They then proceeded to sing Duff "Happy Birthday" while the mother of three gave everyone air hugs.

How I Met Your Father Set Clockwise from upper left: Brandon Micheal Hall, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa | Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

Duff also received a sweet birthday message from her husband of two years, Matthew Koma.

Koma posted a photo of himself with his wife and their youngest child Mae on Sunday, sharing some sweet words for Duff's birthday a few days early.

"I truly don't know how you do it all – the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet," the 34-year-old musician wrote in part.

"I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you," he later added. "I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet… We will be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we're talking in bed at night. Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is."

Duff and Koma are parents to Mae James, 6 months, and Banks Violet, 2. The Younger star is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 9, whom she shares with her first husband Mike Comrie.

Earlier this month, Koma again celebrated his wife on Instagram, writing a heartfelt tribute about all she does for their family with a "favorite" photo of the actress holding daughter Mae.

"One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the f--- are you taking my photo," Koma began. "She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode," he added, referencing Duff's role on the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do," he continued. "A really f------ cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."

"Also, to keep her grounded - her subway order below," he joked, rattling off "White bread. Turkey. Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."