Hilary Duff Excitedly Celebrates Day 1 of Filming with the First Look of Her as Lizzie McGuire in Reboot

Look out, New York City — Lizzie is back!

Hilary Duff showed off the very first photo of herself as Lizzie McGuire in the show’s forthcoming reboot on Tuesday, while simultaneously celebrating the first day of filming in the Big Apple.

Duff, 32, couldn’t contain her excitement in the image, which was snapped in Washington Square Park, as she beamed in front of the park’s famous arches.

Staying true to her character’s fashion, the actress wore a black and gold checkered outfit with black boots. Duff also accessorized the look with a matching gold coat and multiple necklaces.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire” she captioned the photo.

That wasn’t the only sneak peek at what Lizzie’s new life will be like. Disney+, the network behind the beloved series’ reboot, also shared an exclusive snap of Duff in character on Tuesday.

In the shot, Duff was captured walking through the park — this time, holding an oversized, white, stuffed alpaca over her shoulder.

“Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production,” the network wrote on Instagram.

In response to their post, Duff jokingly wrote back, “The alpacas name is Henry. And she [sic] really kept a girl warm today”

Duff recently got fans excited about the upcoming reboot when she revealed last week that her on-screen family would also be returning for the series.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are set to reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire. The cast even convened for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the reboot’s first episode in a photo shared on Instagram.

“We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room,” Duff wrote beside the happy snap. “What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus.”

The original series, which ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky, followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

The show was later made into a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in which Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Image zoom Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Hilary Duff, and Robert Carradine Ali Goldstein/Disney Channel

The new Lizzie McGuire series will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

Disney first announced that Duff would return for the reboot as the titular character during the D23 Expo convention in August.

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said on stage about the revival, Entertainment Weekly reported. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” said Duff. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Image zoom Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Duff additionally confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”

Shortly after sharing the big news, Duff spoke to PEOPLE and said despite playing Lizzie for years, she was nervous about revisiting the beloved character and getting back into her headspace.

“I’m not gonna lie: I’m a little intimidated,” she admitted to PEOPLE. “I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that.”