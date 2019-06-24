Hilary Duff's Fiancé Matthew Koma Apologizes After an 'Unnecessary Argument' with a Sex Toy

Hilary Duff‘s fiancé, Matthew Koma, knows how to make un unforgettable apology!

After starting a pointless fight during a recent pizza night, the Winnetka Bowling League frontman, 32, used a pizza box to apologize for his actions, sharing a photo of the creative apology on Instagram Monday.

“Sorry I was a…” Koma wrote on the box, placing a dildo underneath the words.

“Sometimes it’s pizza night and you start an unnecessary argument and owe your significant other an apology,” Koma said in his caption of the photo.

Duff, 31, commented on the NSFW picture, saying “I can’t believe you shared this sweet moment honey.”

The newly engaged couple welcomed daughter Banks Violet in October 2018, and have been dating since early 2017.

Earlier this month, Duff shared a sweet tribute to Koma on his first Father’s Day.

“Babe. You are the most natural papa bear I’ve seen,” she said in a caption under photos of Koma and Banks on the day she was born. “You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong.”

“The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you…. but they will,” the Younger star continued. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“It’s a gift I get to witness every day. We love you more than words. This is my favorite picture of you and Banksy on her arrival day. It’s burned into my memory for life, the joy and disbelief on your face makes me smile and warms my heart every time i see it♥️ Happy Father’s Day! Now let’s go get coffee because we still don’t sleep.”

Both Duff and Koma shared announcements to their Instagram accounts when Banks was born.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff said along with a photo of herself and Koma with Banks.

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten,” shared Koma.

Both new parents have been documenting baby Banks’ first few months of life.

Last week, Duff shared some videos of Banks exploring the house, saying that “Second babies love germs” while she splashed around in their dog’s water bowl.