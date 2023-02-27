Hilary Duff Explains Why She 'Didn't Want to Be Lizzie McGuire Anymore' After Breakout Show Ended

"I just desperately needed to be my own person," Hilary Duff explained of navigating her career after starring as the eponymous spunky preteen in Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 08:57 PM
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hilary Duff worked hard to shed her child star image.

The Disney Channel alum, 35, admitted she "really didn't want to be Lizzie McGuire anymore, as cool as it was" after her breakout show ended in 2004.

"For so long people were just like 'Lizzie, Lizzie, Lizzie,'" she explained while discussing growing up in the public eye on pal Josh Peck and Ben Soffer's Good Guys podcast. "And still, now to this day, which it doesn't bother me anymore but it did for a while, I just desperately needed to be my own person."

"I think that I thought music was gonna be a good way to introduce myself, reintroduce myself, and it was," added Duff.

Duff played the eponymous spunky preteen in Lizzie McGuire for its two-season run from 2001 to 2004 on Disney Channel, as well as in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Although a Disney+ reboot was canceled shortly after filming began, Duff previously said she's "optimistic" about the show's fate.

lizzie mcguire
Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire. Everett

The actress later went on to star in films like Cheaper By the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man and Material Girls, and made dozens of appearances across television series, with her other most notable role coming in 2015 until 2021 on TVLand's Younger.

Today, she currently stars on Hulu's How I Met Your Father as the lead role Sophie.

Duff, who released her debut studio album Santa Claus Lane in 2002, also explained on Peck's podcast that music ended up being the key to helping her move away from her Lizzie McGuire image.

"I would say that was five years of my life, just trying to navigate becoming a person that I wanted to be outside of who everybody wanted me to be," she shared.

"I remember being on tour and having mothers come up to me and be like, 'Never change! Whatever you do, just never, never, never change!'" Duff recalled. "And I would go into my dressing room after a meet-and-greet and just be like, 'What?' They probably didn't mean anything by it, but could you imagine telling an 18-year-old or 17-year-old to never change?"

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Lizzie McGuire Movie-Themed Halloween Costumes

The Metamorphosis artist said "I do want to" make more music, adding: "I miss that version of myself. And I definitely think that I have more to do in that department. I just don't know when."

"I think that I will. I just don't know. Right now, I barely have enough time to give to my three children I decided to bring into the world," added Duff.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Duff shares Banks Violet, 4, and 11-month-old Mae James with husband Matthew Koma, and she co-parents son Luca Cruz, 10½, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Related Articles
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says She'd Try Another 'Lizzie McGuire' Series After Canceled Reboot: 'I'm Optimistic'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says the 'Goal' Is to Have All 'HIMYM' Alums Guest on 'HIMYF' After Neil Patrick Harris
hilary duff watch what happens live with andy cohen
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched 'Laguna Beach', Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers
'HIMYF' Star Hilary Duff on 'Smoochin' It Up' with John Corbett After He Once Played Her Teacher: 'We're Cool'
Hilary Duff, Joel Madden
Hilary Duff Says She Hangs Out with Ex Joel Madden and Their Spouses 'All the Time': 'It's Lovely'
Christy Carlson Romano
Christy Carlson Romano Likes to 'Lean into the Cringe' of Reliving Her Disney Past
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Discusses Eating Disorder She Suffered at 17: 'It Was Horrifying'
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Says 'There's Always a Possibility' for Canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot to Live on
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Camila Mendes attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Rudy Mancuso attends the gift lounge during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for LARAS)
Camila Mendes Says She's 'Still in the Honeymoon' Phase of Rumored Relationship with Rudy Mancuso
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Thinks Adult 'Lizzie McGuire' Series' Potential 'Bong Rips' and One-Night Stands 'Spooked' Disney
Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE, Hilary Duff
Joe Jonas and DNCE Campaign for 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot with Cover of Hilary Duff's 'Come Clean'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Hilary Duff's Husband Thanks Her for 'Best Four Years of My Life' on Daughter Banks' Birthday
Hilary Duff's Daughter Celebrates Her 4th Birthday at Harry Styles Concert — See the Cute Video!