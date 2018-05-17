Hilary Duff Denies That an 'Altercation' Occurred Between Boyfriend Matthew Koma and Her Neighbor

Hilary Duff is denying that a physical altercation occurred between her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, and her New York neighbor, whom she put on blast early Wednesday.

Duff’s neighbor allegedly called the New York Police Department to their building on Wednesday and claimed that Koma hit him on the head due to an altercation over his alleged chain-smoking.

Authorities from the First Precinct confirm to PEOPLE that police responded to a 911 call and were informed of a dispute during which a male suspect allegedly struck a victim. There were no visible injuries and a report for harassment was recorded.

However, a rep for Duff tells PEOPLE that “there was no altercation whatsoever.”

“Koma went over today and asked politely yet again for [the neighbor] to take his smoking outside so as not to impact others,” the rep states.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in April Peter Parker/Splash

The 30-year-old Younger star, who is mom to 6-year-old son, Luca, alleged in a series of videos and photos on her Instagram Story early Wednesday that her neighbor “smokes cigarettes and weed all night long,” and as a result, her “apartment reeks.”

Page Six was the first to report the altercation.

Duff provided no evidence for her claims that her neighbor smokes marijuana while Koma has yet to post anything regarding him on social media.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, late night noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now,” the rep says.

“She tried numerous times in polite ways to handle this situation including countless sessions with the landlords of the building. As every mother knows, protecting your kid has to come first and foremost and that is her primary goal. She reached a breaking point after a 15 hour work day and yet another sleepless night,” the rep concludes.

Dieter Addison

The neighbor has reportedly hired attorneys to deal with Duff and says he does not smoke marijuana, according to a separate report from Page Six.

“I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here,” he said. “I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers.”