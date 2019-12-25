Hilary Duff Posts Candid Family Christmas Eve Pic in First Instagram Post After Her Wedding

Hilary Duff is celebrating her first Christmas as Mrs. Matthew Koma!

On Christmas Eve Tuesday, Duff, 32, shared a sweet candid family photo of herself, Koma, their 14-month-old daughter Banks Violet and her 7-year-old son Luca Cruz sitting underneath their Christmas tree.

In the shot, little Banks wears gold reindeer antlers and festive pajamas as she holds her arms up while sitting in her dad’s lap.

Meanwhile, Luca is captured flailing across Duff’s lap as she flashes a wide smile with her eyes closed.

“This was the best we got,” Duff hilariously captioned the relatable photo. “Merry Christmas ! ♥️🎄”

Duff also shared moments from Christmas Eve on her Instagram Story, showing Banks dancing as she opens her presents.

Duff and Koma’s family-filled holiday comes less than a week after they tied the knot in a “small and low-key” ceremony at their Los Angeles home, a source told PEOPLE.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source said. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Matthew Koma and Banks

Banks

While Duff’s two children were present for the nuptials, the bride kept them even closer to her as she said her “I do’s” by having their initials stitched into her dress.

“They are part of our ceremony, and obviously the biggest part of our life,” Duff said in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, showing the intricacies of her custom gown ahead of the big day.

Duff added: “Maybe one day Banks will want to wear my dress, and she can add to it.”

While the toddler will have to wait a while before trying on her mother’s outfit, she wore a mini white dress of her own for the wedding ceremony.

Described by Duff as the “cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Banks’ little gown featured an empire waist, a pink velvet ribbon and an oversized bow on the back.