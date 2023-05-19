Hilary Duff Celebrates Four-Year Engagement Anniversary with Husband Matthew Koma: 'I Would Say Yes Again'

It's a happy day for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma!

On Thursday, the couple celebrated the four-year anniversary of their engagement with a sweet Instagram Story tribute.

Kicking things off, Koma, 35, shared a photo from the moment they got engaged. He noted the special occasion occurred "four years ago."

Duff, 35, reshared the post and added, "I would say yes again and again."

After their May 2019 engagement, the pair officially wed that December. The intimate ceremony took place at Duff's home with "only family and close friends" in attendance, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house," the insider added. "When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard."

Ahead of their engagement, Duff, 35, announced in June 2018 that she was expecting a child with Koma. This was her first child with the musician but her second after having son Luca Comrie, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma's daughter Banks Bair, now 4, was born that October. They later welcomed another daughter, Mae Bair, 2, in March 2021.

On Mother's Day this year, Koma applauded Duff's parenting style.

"Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

In an additional post, Koma joked, "Now all that being said ... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."