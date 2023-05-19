Hilary Duff Celebrates Four-Year Engagement Anniversary with Husband Matthew Koma: 'I Would Say Yes Again'

Duff and Koma got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot in December of the same year

By
Published on May 19, 2023 10:39 AM
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

It's a happy day for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma!

On Thursday, the couple celebrated the four-year anniversary of their engagement with a sweet Instagram Story tribute.

Kicking things off, Koma, 35, shared a photo from the moment they got engaged. He noted the special occasion occurred "four years ago."

Duff, 35, reshared the post and added, "I would say yes again and again."

Hilary Duff Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary with Husband Matthew Koma: ‘I Would Say Yes Again and Again’
Hilary Duff/Instagram

After their May 2019 engagement, the pair officially wed that December. The intimate ceremony took place at Duff's home with "only family and close friends" in attendance, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house," the insider added. "When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard."

Ahead of their engagement, Duff, 35, announced in June 2018 that she was expecting a child with Koma. This was her first child with the musician but her second after having son Luca Comrie, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma's daughter Banks Bair, now 4, was born that October. They later welcomed another daughter, Mae Bair, 2, in March 2021.

Hilary Duff Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary with Husband Matthew Koma: ‘I Would Say Yes Again and Again’
Hilary Duff/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Mother's Day this year, Koma applauded Duff's parenting style.

"Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

In an additional post, Koma joked, "Now all that being said ... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."

