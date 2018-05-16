Hilary Duff Blasts Her Neighbor on Social Media for Smoking 'Cigarettes and Weed All Night Long'

Hilary Duff isn’t happy with her neighbor.

The Younger actress, 30, alleged in a series of videos and photos on her Instagram Story early Wednesday that her New York neighbor “smokes cigarettes and weed all night long,” and as a result, her “apartment reeks.”

“Calling all New Yorkers with a–hole neighbors. Really open to any advice you have. My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?” Duff said in the first video.

“We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life. Must be nice,” she said in a second video. “Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a d—, dude. And put your trash down the shoot.”

She followed the videos with a text photo, which read “Slept 0 minutes last night … worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work again at 5:30 am. This is the real world … Your smoking ain’t delicious.”

Duff also posted a screenshot of his alleged Instagram account with the text “found youuu,” “I know your still sleeping” and “I really hope your hang over hurts” and then and a zoomed-in photo of his face.

“And another thing … stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend…it scares me and my kid,” wrote Duff, who is mom to 6-year-old son, Luca. “Therapy is cheaper…”

Duff provided no evidence for her claims that her neighbor smokes marijuana or broke furniture.

The neighbor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Page Six reports that he has hired attorneys to deal with Duff, telling the paper that he does not smoke marijuana and is in fact sober.

“I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here,” he said. “I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers.”

In April, Duff opened up to PEOPLE about living a bicoastal life.

“Now that I split my time between the East Coast, I kind of get what the rest of the country has to go through,” she said.

The mom to Luca looks forward to warmer temps so she can go for runs along N.Y.C’s West Side Highway and take advantage of the city’s parks and outdoor cafes. In the meantime, Duff gets her fill of sun when she flies home on weekends to spend time with Luca.

“When I get home for the weekends right now, I make sure to hike right away,” she said. “Luca and I swim all the time, and he is an avid scooter rider, so I got a scooter, too, which is so embarrassing to be an adult on a scooter, but when I’m with him, it’s so much fun. Then we jump on the trampoline; we have a trampoline in the backyard. And his favorite game is tag right now, and he’s so fast. His legs are so long, so I’m actually running as fast as I can, and I can still beat him, but it’s a good workout.”

Aside from hiking, Duff likes to do high-intensity interval training and plans on getting a Peloton cycling bike for her place in L.A. “I’ve heard it’s amazing, so I’m really excited,” she said of the popular at-home spin workout.

Though the “Wake Up” singer calls herself a “pretty hyper person,” she admitted there are days when getting up and out isn’t so easy.

“On days I don’t feel like working out or doing anything too active, I love to stay inside and cook,” Duff said. “We go to the movies a lot.”

