Hilary Duff Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snapshot from How I Met Your Father Set: 'Hello, I'm Sophie'

Hilary Duff is ready for her close-up!

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer and actress shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot taken from the set of the upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel series, How I Met Your Father.

With the photo showing different camera angles of herself filming a scene, Duff captioned her post, "Hello, I'm Sophie 🙋🏼‍♀️ @himyfonhulu," a nod to her character's name on the show.

On Instagram, Duff's costar Francia Raisa also shared various pictures from the set, including an array of shots of herself with different members of the cast and crew, as well as a selfie of herself and Duff in a warm embrace. "Haaaaaave you met the cast?! @himyfonhulu," Raisa, 33, captioned the post. "🎥: Day 1 complete."

Isaac Aptaker, who serves as an executive producer on the forthcoming comedy, also shared another look at filming, writing, "Day one. #himyf," alongside his own snapshot.

Earlier this year, Hulu announced that Duff would be taking on the lead of the How I Met Your Mother sequel series.

Ten episodes have already been ordered with Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger — who served as This Is Us co-showrunners — leading the charge alongside Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who created the original series for CBS. Duff will also serve as a producer.

In a statement at the time that the project was announced, Duff said, "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."

"Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!" the mother of three added at the time. "I truly feel blessed. Suit up!"

The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, How I Met Your Mother earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.