From The Office to The Avengers: 17 Hilarious Blooper Reels You'll Want to Watch Again and Again

We fell into an hours-long YouTube black hole of bloopers to find you the best of the best outtakes from some of our most beloved shows and films.

(Warning: Some NSFW content in the videos.)

I FEEL PRETTY

Honestly, Michelle Williams might be even funnier than Amy Schumer — and that’s saying something, considering the comedian made us laugh so hard we’ve cried during this blooper reel.

BLACK PANTHER

It’s very important to make time for impromptu dance parties when you’re busy trying to save your country. It helps relieve stress.

RIVERDALE

Some people just can’t control their goofiness (and we’re so glad).

SEINFELD

“Nobody enjoyed our show more than we did,” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted in response to this amazing clip of her uncontrollable laughter. “Also apologies to all the actors in this scene for my unprofessional behavior.”

WONDER WOMAN

We’re not even surprised that Gal Gadot is just as charming when she’s screwing up.

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW

The host released years worth of goofs in honor of the show’s 2,500th episode. From overly handsy reptiles to shattered props, her “When Things Go Wrong” compilation is pure hilarity.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

Sylvester Stallone struggles to say “ravager,” Chris Pratt does some aerial ballet, Dave Bautista lets his potty mouth loose and no one can stop laughing in this gag reel. And, unsurprisingly, we still really want to be a part of this crew.

DEADPOOL

Things were just as crude — and hilarious — behind the scenes of the irreverent 2016 superhero flick.

FRIENDS

After watching the season 8 and 9 outtakes, we can’t blame Lisa Kudrow for confessing to PEOPLE that she sometimes watches the bloopers. We’re also reminded to be extremely retroactively jealous of the people who got to watch them tape the show live.

GAME OF THRONES

As this season 6 blooper reel proves, it’s not all drama and violence on set of the mega-popular fantasy series. And please, people, stop making Peter Dinklage say “benevolent.”

MEAN GIRLS

Honestly, the gag reel is just as iconic as the movie.

MODERN FAMILY

We might just like the Dunphy family even more off-script.

THE OFFICE

So how did the cast manage to maintain straight faces during their costars’ hilarious antics? Well, according to these season 2 bloopers, they often didn’t.

SCANDAL

Even Kerry Washington messes up sometimes. Not often, but sometimes.

AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

Unexpected makeouts, rogue giggles and lots of sassy Robert Downey Jr. make Avengers bloopers basically worth the ticket price of the actual movie and then some.

SUPERNATURAL

While filming season 1, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki seemed to be just as goofy as the constantly teasing brothers they play.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Season 3 was just as much fun to shoot as it was to watch. Also, “Clint Eastwood in drag” is now our ideal aesthetic.