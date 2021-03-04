Hilarie Burton Says She Wants a 'Do-Over' of One Tree Hill 'with a Girl Boss'

Hilarie Burton is reflecting on how hit teen drama One Tree Hill could have been better with a woman at the helm.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user shared a photo of Burton and her costar Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill that appeared in an "adolescent psychology textbook."

The caption beneath the intimate photo read, "Adolescents are exposed to sex in many contexts, including TV and the Internet. Is it surprising, then, that adolescents are so curious about sex and tempted to experiment with sex?"

"Embarrassed by this," replied Burton, 38. "Teen girl sexuality was a cornerstone of #oth, so its gross to me that there were no women in positions of power there. No one we could turn to to advocate for us."

"Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag," she continued. "I want a do-over with a girl boss."

Costar Sophia Bush also chimed in, replying, "co-sign," while Kate Voegele, who had a guest role on the CW show, added, "Me three. I'm breathing a sigh of relief just thinking about a woman making those wardrobe decisions!"

This is not the first time Burton and her fellow actresses have spoken out about One Tree Hill and the inappropriate behavior they say they experienced on set. Back in November 2017, Burton and Bush were among the 18 former female cast and crew members who accused creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.

"Mark Schwahn's behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an 'open secret,'" wrote the women in the letter. "Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be."

"Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal," they continued. "And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened."

Schwahn has never spoken about any of the allegations, but he was later removed from his role as showrunner of E!'s The Royals after a group of 25 female cast and crew members on the series released a joint letter in which they claimed Schwahn "felt the inclination to abuse his power and influence in an environment where he had it over women who felt they did not."

"This manifested itself in the repeated unwanted sexual harassment of multiple female members of cast and crew," the letter said.