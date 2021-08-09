Hilarie Burton Recalls 'Crying in My Trailer' After OTH Love Scene: 'I Felt Like a Prostitute'

"I was so whacked out about it," Hilarie Burton-Morgan said on this week's Drama Queens podcast, recounting a One Tree Hill love scene that made her feel "like a prostitute"

Hilarie Burton-Morgan and her One Tree Hill costars are continuing to peel back the curtain on the beloved show's behind-the-scenes environment, which several have said was toxic.

On Monday's episode of the Drama Queens podcast with co-hosts Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, the Rural Diaries author, 39, recounted one love scene with costar Chad Michael Murray that made her feel "like a prostitute."

The scene in question required Burton-Morgan and Murray, 39, to make out in the bedroom of his character's father during a party, as she was directed to remove his clothes. "Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn't just kissing his bare body because that's weird," she recounted.

"We'd all known each other for a couple months, maybe? A couple weeks?" Burton-Morgan added. "I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don't know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt."

After doing a couple of takes, she spoke to her manager, who was on-set that day. "I was, like, crying in my trailer. I'm like, 'I don't want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they're trying to sex everything up,'" Burton-Morgan explained.

Luckily, the hair and makeup team was waiting to comfort her with a bottle of grapefruit vodka. "All the women in the trailer got together and they're like, 'You may feel like you're in this all by yourself. We are here. We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a badass, kiddo,'" she recalled. "We all did this shot together. … It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified my friendships behind the camera, because I knew we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird."

"I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, 'I'm kissing someone for money. I'm getting paid to do this,'" Burton-Morgan continued on Monday's podcast. "There's a morality thing where you're like, 'Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?'"

Some of the show's cast and crew members have opened up over the years about inappropriate behavior they say they experienced while filming the hit series, most notably from show creator Mark Schwahn. (Schwahn has never responded to any questions about the allegations.)

Burton-Morgan starred as Peyton Sawyer for the first six seasons, before exiting the series in 2009 along with Murray, whose character Lucas Scott eventually became her onscreen husband. She recently responded to speculation that she exited the show after Murray bowed out.

"I'm not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving," Burton-Morgan wrote on Twitter. "We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s----."

Bush, Lenz and Burton-Morgan recently launched the weekly Drama Queens podcast, in which they're recapping all nine seasons of the beloved CW show, which ran from 2003 to 2012. They opened up to PEOPLE in June about "reclaiming" their show with the podcast.