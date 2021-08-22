"The beginning of the end," Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote on Instagram before Sunday's 11th and final season premiere of The Walking Dead as wife Hilarie Burton praised his work on the show

Hilarie Burton Raves Over 'Hot' Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Final Season of The Walking Dead: 'Proud of You'

Hilarie Burton-Morgan is her husband's biggest fan.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, shared some words of appreciation for Jeffrey Dean Morgan as he marked the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead on Sunday.

"Well shoot. Here we go folks. The beginning of the end. First of the two part premiere airs tonight. It's good… I've actually watched first two, and yeah… Hell of a way to begin, and end, this amazing journey. Im talking all of us. Cast, crew, and mostly you fans. I'm incredibly proud to be a part of this show, this family, and all of you. So… thank you now… with many more thanks and thoughts to follow as this season progresses," the actor wrote in his Instagram post.

Morgan, 55, has starred as the villainous Negan Smith on the AMC series since the season 6 finale in 2016.

"Proud of you. Proud of your hard work and grateful for all the lifelong friendships this job has brought to our family," Burton-Morgan commented. "And proud of how absof—lutely HOT Negan is."

She guest starred in the season 10 finale earlier this year as Lucille, Negan's late wife who appears in flashbacks, helping him explain how he became the troubled leader the show has depicted.

Morgan said that working on the show with his wife was "the highlight of my career," but he admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he was "nervous" at first. "We shot all of her stuff in three or four days, I think. We never left the basement that we were in," he said in April.

"That was a joy. I couldn't have asked for a cooler deal of working with Hilarie. I'm not going to lie, I was nervous as hell going in. I didn't know how she would be," the actor added. "I don't f--- around. I go to work. We better f---ing bring it. And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, 'Thank God!'"

The couple's 11-year-old son Gus made a recent appearance on the show as well, getting to play a zombie. "My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude," Morgan wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of Gus in makeup. "Can't wait for y'all to see him in action #gusydean #zombielife."

"I love my apocalyptic dudes," Burton-Morgan commented. The couple, who began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in October 2019, also shares 3-year-old daughter George.