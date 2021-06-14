"Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude," Hilarie Burton-Morgan tells PEOPLE of Pete Wentz's three-episode arc as himself on One Tree Hill

Hilarie Burton-Morgan is reflecting on Pete Wentz's cameo on One Tree Hill - and why he was the ultimate "team player" in his guest-starring role.

Exclusively speaking with PEOPLE about their upcoming iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens, Burton-Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz remember some of their favorite guests stars on the hit CW teen soap, which includes the Fall Out Boy band member.

Recalling her onscreen romance with Wentz, Burton-Morgan, 38, calls the musician a "good sport."

"Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude," she says of his three-episode arc.

"And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl," Burton-Morgan adds. "And that is forever now on TV. You don't get to takesie backsie that one."

Her character, Peyton Sawyer, was a high school senior on the show when Wentz, 42, made a cameo as himself, performing with his Fall Out Boy bandmates in a season 3 episode. After Peyton booked the group at the all-ages nightclub Tric, she and Wentz sparked a fling, and he accompanied her and her classmates on a trip to a cabin in the woods.

"Yeah, I don't think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life," Burton-Morgan explains. "And so it wasn't until even I watched it back that I was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit.'"

Bush, 38, also remembers the moment Wentz "was willing to do his makeup in a bathroom with five girls," she recounts. "So he's really a team player."

Over the years, One Tree Hill cast members have opened up about inappropriate behavior they say they experienced while filming the show, most notably from the show's creator, Mark Schwahn. (Schwahn has never spoken about any of the allegations.)

Prior to starring on One Tree Hill, Burton-Morgan appeared as herself on Dawson's Creek in 2002 (with future OTH costar Chad Michael Murray) - a role that she says prepared her to "defend" herself when she later went on to play Peyton. The short Dawson's scene depicted Charlie Todd (Murray) flirting with her character, before Katie Holmes' Joey Potter convinced her that he was actually "the kid from Hanson, the little one all grown up."

"Yeah, that was a fun one. Well, we talk about this in the first episode of the podcast, they wanted me to say something like, 'Oh my God, thank God you told me. I probably would have slept with him,'" Burton-Morgan recalls.

"And I was such a prude, and here I am the guest star and I'm like, 'Excuse me, excuse me. Where's the writer? I would never say that, ever. I would never sleep with someone I don't know,'" she adds.

The line was ultimately changed from "slept with" to "hooked up with."

The following year, the former VJ of MTV's Total Request Live went on to star with Murray in One Tree Hill. "And I think it was good foreshadowing for the rest of One Tree Hill because I was essentially playing myself on that show too, just the angry girl," says Burton-Morgan.

"And so having to defend who you are, became a really important theme during the course of filming our show," Burton-Morgan continues. "And that's an important theme in our podcast, defending the young women as characters and as the real-life versions of ourselves."