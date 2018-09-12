Hilarie Burton Reflects on Filming One Tree Hill with Fans to Urge North Carolinians to Evacuate

Hilarie Burton may not be from Wilmington, North Carolina, but she certainly has an attachment to the southern city.

With Hurricane Florence expected to hit the port city where One Tree Hill was shot, Burton took time on Tuesday to reflect on her time there in a bide to urge residents to take the severe weather system seriously.

“Sweet sweet Wilmington, I miss you. I love you. I can’t wait to see you again,” Burton wrote in an Instagram post. “So please, evacuate. The years we spent shooting OTH were life-changing. This storm is unlike any of the others we faced while there.”

Burton, who shared a photo of One Tree Hill‘s blue studio door on the lot in Wilmington, played the role of Peyton Sawyer on the show, which aired from 2003-2012.

During that nine-year run, Burton suggests in her post that the cast and crew ran into some weather hazards, but none as severe as what the town is currently facing.

“Nature has a way of showing us how small we are, but to me, all of you in NC are big and important,” she continued. “Take care of yourselves. Get out of the storm’s way. Go go go go go. I’m praying for you. Xoxoxo”

Hurricane Florence — currently 900 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina — is expected to hit the southeastern United States on late Thursday or Friday, according to The Weather Channel.

Its speed and strength have picked up in the last couple of days and it is now a Category 4 hurricane. Mandatory evacuation orders have forced out more than 1 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia so far, CNN reports.

In June, it was announced that some of the original cast members from One Tree Hill would be reuniting to star in Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract. The film is set to debut later this year as part of the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup.

Burton, as well as Danneel Ackles (who starred as Rachel Gatina), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) are all slated to star in the holiday film.

The cast also reunited in 2016 for the inaugural insideOTH convention in fictional Tree Hill, aka Wilmington. Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Joy Lenz and more of the original stars of the popular drama made an appearance at the event. Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams) were noticeably absent.