Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveal They Got Married 'for Real' After a Decade Together

Surprise: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are married!

The couple, parents to 9-year-old son Gus and 19-month daughter George, revealed on Monday that they legally tied the knot over the weekend, contrary to reports that they had already wed years ago.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” began Burton, 37, in her Instagram caption. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

“We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” she continued. “For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

The former One Tree Hill star said she’s felt deeply close to Morgan, 53, since they met.

“Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband,” she said. “Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss.”

“I love you Jeffrey,” she concluded. “I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19.”

She also changed her name on Instagram to Hilarie Burton Morgan.

The Walking Dead star Morgan kept his caption short and sweet.

“I’d say words… but there aren’t any,” he wrote. “Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”

He then posted another photo, revealing that his Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus and Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles officiated the ceremony.

The family is as tight-knit as can be: Morgan told PEOPLE last year that he delivered their children himself.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids,” he said. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position.”

“This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately,” Morgan added. “As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”

And George is likely the last child for the couple. As the Rampage star previously told Howard Stern, “We’re tapping out. Oh, dude I’m 52. Oh geez. Two’s perfect: boy and a girl.”