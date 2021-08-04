Hilarie Burton Says Chad Michael Murray 'Had Nothing to Do' with Her Exit from One Tree Hill

Hilarie Burton is setting the record straight regarding the reason why she left One Tree Hill — and her former costar Chad Michael Murray isn't to blame.

Responding to a fan who claimed that Murray, 39, had "f----- Hilarie Burton in the process for walking out" on the show, Burton denied the rumor and said that Murray was her "teammate" when they costarred together.

"I'm not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving," the actress, 39, tweeted Tuesday. "We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s----."

After the Twitter user clarified that they had "read some misinformation from past blogs," Burton replied: "Babe, no worries. I've heard that rumor so many times over the years."

"I just correct it because I care about our OTH fam and don't want anyone carrying around false baggage," she continued. "Thank you for caring!! Xo."

One Tree Hill aired on The WB and later The CW from 2003 to 2012 for nine seasons. Burton and Murray, who left after six seasons, played love interests Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott.

Addressing the reason for her exit, Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly that there "really wasn't a lot of turmoil" before she departed.

"It was a fabulous six-year run, which is how long my contract was for, and I feel really lucky to have been a part of the show," she said. "So when I hear that there's turmoil or negotiations based on money it kind of hurts my feelings, because it's not what's been going on at all. I think my fan base in particular knows that money isn't necessarily a big motivator for me, that's why I work in the world of independent film."

Burton added that it "wasn't a rash decision" since "a lot of thought, emotion, and kindness was put into" her decision.

Burton and Murray have appeared to remain on good terms since their respective departures. Last year, Murray posted a sweet tribute for Burton on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I'm blessed to call a friend — @hilarieburton," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "We're slowly but surly watching each other grow up. Keep making this world a better place!"