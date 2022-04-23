Hilarie Burton Celebrates Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Birthday: 'Made Life a Massive Adventure'

Hilarie Burton and her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan also launched their own line of alcoholic beverages to celebrate the occasion

Hilarie Burton is "throwing a mass party" for husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's birthday.

Burton, 39, paid tribute to The Walking Dead actor as he turned 56 on Friday by looking back at the "mischief" they had gotten in "from day one."

"From the town square in Santa Fe to trick or treating in the Garden District of New Orleans, to the beaches of Miami, and the cobblestone streets of Spain….you have made life a massive adventure," she wrote.

"And home is where ever we are all together. But the farm, and the sanctuary you've built there…that's the thing I'm proudest of. So happy to be bottling that feeling with you and sharing it. Happiest Birthday babe."

Morgan responded to the thoughtful post and caption: "Ah hell, I just read post. I love you lady. Be home tomorrow. Xxx."

In honor of Morgan's birthday and his mischievous nature, the One Tree Hill alum also announced the launch of their newest business venture, MF Libations –– which features blackberry gin and Bonfire Rye.

"It is my love @jeffreydeanmorgan 's BIRTHDAY!!! And so we are throwing a mass party by officially launching@mflibations for sale TODAY on @reservebarspirits!" Burton wrote in the caption.

"That way our brand and our boy will always have the same birthday and we'll always have a way to celebrate together!I love seeing all the sweet videos you guys are posting for Jeff's birthday, and so I want to raise a glass and make my own toast to him."

The actress, who once starred alongside her husband for two episodes of The Walking Dead, accompanied the announcement with a video of her Morgan explaining their new line of alcoholic drinks and the inspiration behind the various flavors.