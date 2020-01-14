Highlander Actor Stan Kirsch Dead at Age 51

Image zoom Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS/Alamy

Highlander actor Stan Kirsch has died. He was 51.

Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, confirmed the news Monday on Facebook.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

The actor was found dead by apparent suicide in his Los Angeles home over the weekend, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Kirsch was discovered hanging in his bathroom by his wife. Paramedics were called, but the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. PEOPLE is out to the police for comment.

Kirsch starred as Richie Ryan on the original Highlander television series for six seasons from 1992-1998.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch,” a tribute on the show’s official Facebook page read. “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”

The tribute praised Kirsch’s portrayal of one of the show’s more challenging characters.

“Stan was at a disadvantage compared to other actors portraying immortals on the series. He was never able to have flashbacks from the 1800’s or discuss how things were ‘back in his day’. However, Stan turned this situation into an opportunity; providing one of the few portrayals on the show where a character gradually grew into a wise, skilled and self-assured individual from episode to episode,” the statement read. “Stan even changed himself physically to show how Richie Ryan would survive in the world of the immortals.”

“Although Richie Ryan’s life was cut short on the show, there was little more to see; Richie Ryan had evolved into his own man, and it was Stan’s performance that made it true.”

At the time of his death, Kirsch was working as an acting coach in Los Angeles. His other TV credits include JAG, Invincible, and one episode of Friends in season 1, when he memorably played a high school student lying about his age to date Monica (Courteney Cox).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.