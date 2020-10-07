High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Return in December with Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be returning to Disney+ this year, just in time for the holiday season.

The popular TV show, initially set around a production of Disney Channel’s High School Musical movie, will be putting on a special holiday show in December, Disney+ announced Wednesday.

The cast will perform a collection of Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share their “fondest holiday memories” in the special, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. It will drop Friday, Dec. 11.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a release. “The cast of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

Image zoom The Cast of 'High School Musical: TMTS' Getty Images

Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will all appear in the 45-minute episode, which will also feature a first look at the series’ second season.

For those who can’t wait until December to hear the cast belt out the holiday classics, the soundtrack for the special — High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack — will be available on streaming platforms beginning Nov. 20.

Though there is no official release date for the series’ second season, Disney+ announced in February that the storyline will follow the cast as they put on a production of Beauty and the Beast.

“The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two,” Federle said in a statement at the time. “It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”